Victoria Beckham is not here for husband David Beckham’s Instagram filter.

“We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca 🍷 @victoriabeckham ❤️,” David, 49, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 23.

David shared a sweet selfie with Victoria, 50, while sitting at a table in the middle of a vineyard. Victoria placed her arm around David’s shoulders as she gave a small smile for the camera.

In the comments section of the upload, Victoria quipped, “What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?🥴😂🥴.”

David and Victoria, who wed in 1999, have had fun playfully trolling each other through the years — especially over their wardrobe choices.

In November 2020, the couple posed for a picture showing off their red poppy pins in honor of the Remembrance Day in the U.K. “Wearing our poppies with pride today,” Victoria captioned an Instagram post at the time.

While David looked dapper in his white-button up shirt, tailored wool blazer and corduroys, the soccer legend raised eyebrows for his oversized boots. Victoria didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at her husband by comparing him to a Disney character’s costume.

“Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, referring to Gaston from Beauty and the Beast.

David replied to his wife’s post with an Instagram Story of his own, writing, “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last minute shoe option. Revenge will be sweet @victoriabeckham.”

More recently, the pair went viral for their hilarious back-and-forth during their documentary, Beckham. In the four-part Netflix series, which dropped in October 2023, Victoria referred to her family as “working class” while growing up during a confessional. David, however, comes into the room to correct her.

“Be honest,” he tells Victoria, to which she replies, “I am being honest.” After David asks Victoria what car her dad would drive her to school in, she was initially reluctant to say the answer before admitting, “OK. In the ‘80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

The exchange prompted Victoria to launch her own set of T-shirts which read, “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

“Now who doesn’t love a slogan T-shirt? I do,” Victoria said in a November 2023 TikTok video. “And I have to say, my question for you all, what did your dad drive you to school in? My dad drove me, yes, in a Rolls-Royce.”