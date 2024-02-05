Victoria Monét and her 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, are mother-daughter goals.

Monét, 34, and her little one twinned in custom Atelier Versace dresses at the 2024 Grammys, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4.

Monét’s frock featured a strapless corset bodice that fell into a fitted skirt and a train. Hazel’s frock was finished with spaghetti straps and an A-line skirt.

For glam, Monét looked golden with glowing foundation, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy chocolate lips. Her hair was twisted into an updo with a single tendril framing her face. She accessorized with Bulgari jewelry including a diamond necklace and stud earrings.

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Grammys The best in music brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Grammys. Industry icons and buzzy newcomers rocked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4. We’re talking billowing gowns, skin-baring frocks, eye-catching suits and out-of-this-world hair and glam. Footwear was also memorable, with fan-favorite stars strutting their stuff […]

Hazel, meanwhile, rocked pigtails finished with brown bows.

Monét and Hazel were joined by the singer’s partner, John Gaines. The two welcomed Hazel together in February 2021.

Hazel made history on Sunday, becoming the youngest Grammy nominee in history. Although they lost to PJ Morton’s “Good Morning” (feat. Susan Carol), they were nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for Monét’s song “Hollywood,” which featured Hazel and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Monét received Grammy nods in seven categories this year, making her the second most-nominated artist at the ceremony behind SZA (who earned nine). She was up for Record of the Year and Best R&B Song for “On My Mama,” Best R&B Performance for “How Does It Make You Feel. She took home the trophy for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for JAGUAR II.

Related: Stars You May Not Realize Are Grammy Winners Something for everyone. The Grammy Awards are known as “music’s biggest night,” but the Recording Academy also hands out a ton of trophies in non-musical categories — and you might be surprised to find out who’s won them. One of the major sources of unusual Grammy winners is Best Spoken Word Album, first awarded in […]

Monét, who first garnered recognition for her work as a songwriter for other artists, previously earned nominations for Album of the Year for Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and Record of the Year for Grande’s “7 Rings” in 2020 as well as Best R&B Song for Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” in 2021.

Shortly after Hazel’s nomination, Monét reflected on her decision to lean into motherhood as her solo career took off.

“It’s a really big deal. I think it’s another full circle moment for me because during pregnancy, everything was really scary,” Monét told People in December 2023 of her daughter’s nod. “People were telling me how bad of a career move it could be, how detrimental to everything it could be.”

Monét pointed out that the naysayers could not have been more wrong. “Pregnancy, it’s going into unknown territory and no one’s story is the same,” she explained. “So, to have one of the more fearful moments career-wise turn into one of the best moments ever of my career is really magical. I’m honored to have the accolade for her.”

While Monét has embraced her roles as a mother and a burgeoning artist, she confessed that juggling the two is “the hardest thing” for her.

Related: Stars Who Brought Family Members to the Grammy Awards Several celebrities have turned the Grammy Awards into a family affair over the years. Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the 2018 Grammys with their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. She sat alongside her famous parents in the front row and made headlines for encouraging the couple to stop clapping during the ceremony. (Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also […]

“I feel like I’m in Cirque du Soleil. The best thing I can do for balance is really to bring her into my world. So, I love when she’s at the shows,” she said. “I love when she’s in the studio. I love when she’s at the events because it feels like I’ve combined my worlds and I think that’s the best. … I’m not in two places at once.”