



In what may be the cutest video you watch all day, Kerry Washington did a mini skin care routine with her dad, Earl.

On Tuesday, October 1, the former Scandal star took to Instagram to celebrate International Day of Older Persons — or “old people” as her dad calls it — by treating her dad to a radiance-boosting mask.

“For this special day, I want to treat you well,” she says one of the videos. “I want to give you a spa.”

As the two mask together, they chat and joke, giving Us the most adorable clips.

Being a Neutrogena spokesmodel, Washington pulls out two of the brand’s masks, Hydro Boost and Radiance Boost. “How does your skin feel right now,” the 41-year-old asks her dad. “Oh terrible,” he replies, so he opted for the radiance booster.

As she preps his skin, wiping it down, he jokes that he always used to put bacon oil on his skin. “Dad, you have not,” his daughter says as she laughs.

Then, she applies the two-piece gel-like mask to his face and lets it get to work. “I’m afraid to think what it looks like but it sure feels nice,” he said. “It really does. Oh man, this is like really nice.”

Waiting for the serum to soak in, the duo cuddle up and chat for about 15 minutes. But the main thing they talk about is his favorite things about being old, which include not getting ID’d when buying beer, the authority that comes with having gray hair and discounts at the movie theater.

Once they are finished, she peels off his mask, leaving him astonished. “Oh man,” he exclaims. “Am I glowing?” He sure is!

Now excuse Us while we try and find more charming little videos of daughters and dads masking.

