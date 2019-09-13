Kate Hudson Uses These Two Face Masks on Her Self Care Nights





Who doesn’t love a good self care night in? All of Us need to take time out of our busy schedules to stay in, make some soothing tea or have a glass of wine and have a night to ourselves. Sometimes we just need a break!

And it comes as a surprise to absolutely nobody that celebrities like to give themselves a self care night every now and again as well. After all, at the end of the day most of them truly are just like Us! And we definitely want to know what their routines are when they decide to take it easy and stay in. Kate Hudson recently went on her Instagram story to share the two masks that she adores using when she’s staying in, and we need to get out hands on both of them immediately!

The actress and owner of the popular athleisure line Fabletics shared that she likes to use both the Dr. Barbara Sturm Deep Hydrating Face Mask as well as the Tata Harper Clarifying Mask when she wants to have herself a night to relax and pamper herself. You can order both of these products right now from Violet Grey. If these masks are good enough for Kate Hudson they’re most definitely good enough for Us!

See it: Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Deep Hydrating Face Mask for $120 from Violet Grey!

Let’s talk about the Dr. Barbara Sturm mask first. If you haven’t heard of this brand before it’s a pretty popular skincare line that celebrities flock to. Its a self-named line from dermatologist to the stars Dr. Sturm, that brings her world renowned services to those that can’t book an in-person appointment but still want the celeb-level skincare treatment.

This mask is, as the name suggests, designed to deeply hydrate the face. It’s a clay mask that’s meant to soothe your skin and hydrate it, as well as gently detoxify the skin. The aloe vera and chamomile in this mask can help to moisturize the skin and soothe it if it’s feeling a bit stressed. It’s great if you just want to sit back, relax and let this mask do its magic while you enjoy your favorite comfort movie.

See it: Get the Tata Harper Clarifying Mask for $72 from Violet Grey!

The second mask that Kate Hudson mentioned is the one from Tata Harper. It’s a clarifying mask, which means that it’s designed to help eliminate any sort of imbalance or problem area on the skin. This mask in particular is said to have an enzymatic peel effect, which is somewhat akin to getting a professional medical peel done at a spa. Though it’s probably not as intense as a peel that you’d get with a dermatologist, it can definitely provide similar effects.

If you feel like your skin is dull or blotchy, you experience redness or uneven skin tone, have an uneven texture to your face or experience breakouts and blemishes, this product might be ideal for you as it can help with diminishing any or all of these issues. The best part about this mask is that 100% of the total ingredients are from natural origin, which means that you can feel confident thta you’re not subjecting your skin to any harsh ingredients.

Kate Hudson loves the Dr. Barbara Sturm and Tata Harper masks enough to share them with her millions of followers, and if that’s not the ultimate endorsement then we don’t know what is!

See it: Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Deep Hydrating Face Mask for $120 and the Tata Harper Clarifying Mask for $72, both available at Violet Grey!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Dr. Barbra Sturm and Tata Harper, as well as other skincare products available at Violet Grey here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!