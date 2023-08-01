Tracee Ellis Ross is hilariously aggressive when it comes to self-care.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, July 31, to share a video of herself using not one but three different beauty tools to “smooth” and “lift” her physique.

“Y’all think this s—t is a game?!?!” Ross captioned the video, adding, “Thank you @Olfaperbalparis for these torture tools that seem to lift and smooth this 50-year-old.”

In the clip, Ross rolled her legs, inner thighs and bum with small wooden devices while wearing a skincare mask. “50 what?! 50 what … years old,” Ross said in the video before busting out laughing. After massaging all over her body, Ross removed the face mask and put the shield at the top of her chest. “Don’t waste this guy,” she said as she soaked up all of the product’s moisture.

This wouldn’t be the first time Ross shared her beauty secrets. The actress launched her own haircare line, Pattern Beauty, in September 2019 with the goal of helping her fellow curly and tight textured hair people.

“I was dreaming about doing this all through high school,” she told Allure at the time. “I had logged hours and hours in the trenches with my hair. Many of us can chronicle the journey of our self-acceptance through the journey of our hair. I think, in all honesty, the timing is perfect. … The goal is to give people access to their best curls in the bathroom.”

Earlier this month, Ross unveiled a new hydrating product from Pattern called Moisture Milk. “[It’s] a juicy oil-based moisturizer that gives your hair moisture for DAYS so that wash & go can keep going and going!” Ross said via Instagram. “It’s great for all patterns, especially the lovely coilies.”

Alongside the caption, Ross shared a video of herself gushing over Moisture Milk’s power. “Sometimes your coils need more, and that’s where the Moisture Milk comes in. It’s oil-based,” Ross said before applying the cream to her head. “It feels like heaven. It is packed with nutritious oils [like Irish moss and Agave Nectar]. It provides longer-lasting hydrating for like three to four days.”

Pattern also offers leave-in conditioners, styling custards, edge control, hair gel, heat protectants and even blow dryers and detangling brushes.