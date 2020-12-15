LOL! It turns out Whoopi Goldberg is as big a fan of her own Sister Act and Ghost merchandise as the rest of Us.

The 65-year-old star spoke with Elle about her Etsy holiday shop and obsession with the website, during which she revealed that she has been known to buy her very own Whoopi Goldberg merchandise.

“I swear to you, I bought some of it,” she told the publication. “The pins from Sister Act; the pins from Ghost. I think it’s great.” And her favorite way to wear them is with a cozy flannel!

“I’m obsessed with flannel shirts. I love them. I can’t get enough of them and now everyone’s annoyed, because it’s all I wear,” she said. “But listen to me, when you get to be a certain age, you say, ‘Screw this, I’ll wear what feels good and that’s it.’ And with these flannel shirts, you can put pins all over them! And the Whoopi pins, I mean, I think they’re hysterical. Why not wear them?!”

It turns out people are also loving her movie Boys on the Side merchandise as well, which the Academy Award-winning actress was thrilled to hear. But there’s one film in particular that Goldberg wants to see more of: Cinderella.

“I want more Cinderella stuff on there with Brandy and Whitney [Houston]. We need that stuff. It’s really annoying! That was such a classic and such a major movie for so many kids of the day.” We couldn’t agree more!

Though her own curated holiday shop isn’t packed with Whoopi Golderberg merch, she does have a theme.

“Cats. I love little weird animal things and I love cats,” she explained. “There’s a woman on Etsy who makes these fabulous little cats and I bought so many of them.”

This love of Etsy is genuine admiration, as it turns out Goldberg contacted the brand herself to set up the holiday shop.

“I called them up myself!” she told Elle. “I said, ‘Do you know what a fan of your website I am? Go look at my Etsy account. I shop on you all the time. Look and see my devotion.’ And now I’ve got my own holiday shop to prove it.”

