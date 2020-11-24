LOL! Jennifer Garner is celebrating Thanksgiving week by sharing what she’s grateful for and yesterday’s post was both sweet and seriously hilarious.

On Monday, November 23, the 48-year-old actress posted an adorable school picture of herself from elementary school. Wearing a plaid shirt and yellow overalls, it’s not necessarily the clothes that stand out. It’s the choppy, uneven haircut that’s truly killing Us.

In the caption, she included the hashtags #SometimesThe8DollarHaircutWorked and #SometimesItDidnt. Guess this particular time, the affordable chop just wasn’t worth it! Then again, who doesn’t have an old school picture featuring an awkward hairstyle?

The post was really a tribute to her go-to hairstylist and Virtue Labs collaborator Adir Abergel. “This week I’m grateful for…..@hairbyadir. 😂♥️💇🏻‍♀️ “ she wrote in the caption. He responded, “I’m grateful for you everyday.” Then joked, “The is inspo! ❤️”

Back in December, Virtue Labs announced that the 13 Going on 30 star would be their new brand ambassador, helping promote the products over social media. “First of all, my hair loves this stuff, the results have been amazing,” she said in a statement at the time, “But when the innovative science behind the products was explained to me, I really got excited. I mean, who knew science could give you your best hair?!”

Fans had a lot to say about Garner’s throwback pic. Podcaster Kelly Corrigan, wrote, “That is some serious Character Building Hair right there.” Meanwhile, ballet dancer Isabella Boylston commented, “Omg Cind 😂 actually my husband has a similar cut atm.”

Though celebrities have access to some of the top hairstylists in the business, we must admit, that we love a relatable star who isn’t afraid of a bargain beauty deal. For instance, last year Eva Mendes posted a pic of herself sitting in a Supercuts salon chair.

“Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile,” she wrote in the accompanying Instagram caption, topping the post off with a quick “So what?” written in Spanish.

