Chase Stokes has revealed the secret to his heartthrob glow.

The 30-year-old actor opened up about his favorite beauty practices and go-to products he swears by in an interview published by Byrdie on Wednesday, July 5. “I always carry a moisturizer with me,” he told the publication when asked what’s in his bag. “I’ve been using Armani’s moisturizer with a little SPF in it.”

“Your boy is 30 years old now, but he’s gotta play 17 on TV, so I gotta make sure I’m looking young,” Stokes continued, joking about his beloved Outer Banks character, John B.

The One of Us Is Lying alum also spilled the tea on John B.’s luscious locks, telling Byrdie, “I’ve been using a product called Dirt. It’s my literal favorite product for my hair and it may or may not be the secret to John B.’s hair.”

Proper haircare isn’t the only important thing Stokes has learned while working on the Netflix series, which is filmed around the sunny city of Charleston, South Carolina. “Stay hydrated,” Stokes told the news outlet of the best skin tip he’s received. “Stay hydrated and use SPF because the sun can be your best friend and it can be your worst enemy … I’m out in the sun a lot because obviously we’re down here in Charleston, so I put my SPF on so I’m not getting roasted by the sun.”

Like John B, Stokes can’t seem to stay away from the beach.

The Maryland native — alongside Lukas Gage, Jonathan Daviss and Michael Evans Behling — star in Armani’s new splashy Acqua di Gig fragrance ad.

In the campaign, which was shot in the Bahamas in April, the four actors — who are all Armani Gen A ambassadors — looked as hunky as ever frolicking along the shore with their abs on full display. The black-and-white shoot is meant to celebrate the carefree and sexy spirit of the new scent, which is a woody aromatic cologne with rosemary essence.

Stokes exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that he applies the fragrance to the top of his “neck and jawline.” He added, “If I’m wearing a jacket, I’ll lightly spray the inside layer.”

Behling, 27, for his part, dished, “If I’m feeling frisky, I’ll toss a spritz onto my thighs.”

Armani also suggests applying the scent on the wrist and inner elbow.