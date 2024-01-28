Taylor Swift’s game day style has been on point since she started dating Travis Kelce, and eagle-eyed fans think they might have already discovered her attire for the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28.

“When you fly home a day early from vacation because you got an emergency order for two jackets for tomorrow at 9:30am,” designer Monica B of Passion for Ezra wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 27, sharing a photo of two custom bomber jackets.

The red coats feature the words “Kansas City” and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s respective jersey numbers, 15 and 87, on the front. The two athlete’s full names are written down one sleeve with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victories on the other.

Monica shared a second post of her creations via Instagram on Sunday morning, noting her anonymous clients needed the jackets in a few “hours.”

Eagle-eyed Swifties flooded Monica’s comments, guessing that the jackets were crafted for Swift, 34, and Brittany Mahomes to wear to Sunday’s Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Brittany, 28, is the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick, also 28.)

“We can’t say who these are for until they are worn — but they will be at the game in some capacity today ❤️ keep an eye out,” Monica replied via Instagram comment.

Patrick and Kelce, 34, are two of the Chiefs’ postseason captains and will face off with the rest of their squad against the Ravens on Sunday afternoon to see which AFC team will represent the conference in Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift, for her part, has been a proud member of Chiefs Kingdom since September 2023, two months after she started dating Kelce. From her perch in a private box, her game day style has made Us enviable and often includes twinning looks with Brittany.

At the Chiefs’ AFC Wild Card game earlier this month, Swift and Brittany wore matching puffer coats made out of Kelce and Patrick’s jerseys that had been custom-made by Kristin Juszczyk. (Kristin is the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.)

“Twinning & Winning,” Brittany captioned an Instagram pic with Swift in their jackets.

Brittany and Swift often sit together during the games, where they’ve enthusiastically cheered on the Chiefs’ touchdowns and victories with hugs, handshakes and more.

“They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”