Time for a glow up! YouTuber Diana Madison’s namesake brand Diana Madison Beauty unveiled a new product called Glowtopia —and it’s already gaining social media attention for being favored among Hollywood’s elite and top beauty influencers.

The actress created the product after she got a bad case of eczema four years ago. A dermatologist told her that she needed a clean beauty product to hydrate her skin. When Madison couldn’t find a product she liked at her local drugstore, she decided to make one on her own.

“I really felt like clean beauty needed a renaissance,” she revealed. “Although the products I found were effective, I just didn’t like the way the products looked. I would never be able to tell my friends that I was using some of the products that I found at the drugstore.”

Madison added, “So I put my thinking cap on, decided to create the perfect blend to hydrate my skin and be able to proudly place the product on my bathroom counter.”

Clean beauty wasn’t as trendy as it is now. “After I had my bad case of eczema and started looking at the back of the boxes of products, I was shocked [about] how many products I was using that had paraben, fillers and silicone,” she continued. “I needed a product that was as clean as it can get, that was going to help heal my skin, not damage it more.”

While searching for the perfect clean beauty product, one tip Madison learned is to make sure you read the item’s packaging. Madison said it’s “important to read ingredients and know what is in the products you use.” She has infused a blend of vitamin E, antioxidants and prickly pear seed oil into her product to help hydrate skin.

Glowtopia has been rated a top product by Vogue and The Hollywood Reporter has ranked it as a go-to among Hollywood makeup artists. For Madison, the biggest reward is receiving positive feedback from customers about how much the product has helped their skin.

“This product is my service to the world, especially the working woman, to help them feel beautiful while healing their skin,” she explained. “From seeing La La Anthony post my product to Maria Sharapova, these are women that I love and admire and I felt like a little girl when I saw them use my product.”

Glowtopia is now available for purchase on Revolve. For the next three months, $1 from every bottle sold will be donated to NAACP.