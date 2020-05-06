Could marriage be on the very near horizon for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik? His arm tattoo may suggest so!

On Sunday, May 3, after jeweler George Khalife shared photos of the couple wearing matching evil eye bracelets he made them on his Instagram feed, he took to his Instagram Story to show off another angle of the pieces. This Story snap revealed some ink on the singer’s arm that’s an excerpt from Lebanese-American poet Kahil Gibran’s poem On Marriage.

The tattoo reads, “Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

While this little tidbit has since sparked engagement rumors, others speculate that the duo got married in secret! However, they have not confirmed any of this.

On Tuesday, April 28, news broke that Hadid and Malik are expecting their first child together. “Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source exclusively told Us. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

This came after Us confirmed in January that they were giving their relationship another shot after calling it quits a year earlier. “They got back together very recently,” a source revealed to Us. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.” Then for the model’s 25 birthday on April 23, the lovebirds made a grid appearance together as they embraced under giant silver balloons.

On Thursday, April 30, Hadid confirmed the exciting news while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said.

