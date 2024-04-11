Zendaya has undergone another major hair transformation!

Less than a month after going blonde, Zendaya, 27, added bangs to her crown, showing off the fringe while promoting her new film, Challengers, in London on Thursday, April 11.

She debuted the look in the form of a bouncy high ponytail that featured the chopped strands stopping right at her brows. The style was finished with longer tendrils at the sides that perfectly framed her face.

Zendaya paired the coiffure with a striped two-piece that featured a button-up vest and a matching miniskirt with feathers at the back. She topped the look off with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps and minimal jewelry.

The actress previously opened up about her blonde makeover in an April 1 interview with Vogue. She and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, wanted to give fans something “different” as the Challengers press tour kicked off shortly after she finished promoting Dune: Part 2. (Throughout the Dune press tour, Zendaya wowed Us with desert-inspired getups as well as futuristic garbs as the movie is set in the year 10191.)

“That’s why I dyed my hair. Just so it felt like a different press tour. A little reset,” Zendaya told Vogue.

Zendaya is known to incorporate themes from her projects into her wardrobe and glam when on press tours. She famously showed off moody red hair at a Spider-Man: Far From Home photocall in June 2019. At the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in December 2021, she rocked a web-inspired dress by Valentino.

As she promotes Challengers, she’s been sporting tennis-inspired looks since the film is centered around a love triangle between three athletes.

Press tours aren’t the only time Zendaya switches up her ‘do.

At the Oscars last month, Zendaya showed off a trendy lob. In January, she attended the Schiaparelli haute couture show, rocking dramatic micro bangs.