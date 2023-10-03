Zendaya is channeling her inner Naomi Campbell.

The 27-year-old actress recreated one of Campell’s many iconic modeling moments while in France for Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 2. In a video posted via Instagram by Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, the Euphoria star could be seen striking a pose in an elevator while holding a vintage Louis Vuitton Theda PM handbag — the same purse Campbell modeled in the fashion house’s spring/summer 2004 ad campaign.

Zendaya even rocked the exact gold puff-sleeve top that Campbell donned for the shoot. Instead of rocking gold underwear, however, Zendaya opted for low-waisted blue jeans.

“Giving a little @Naomi this Monday afternoon,” Roach, 45, captioned the social media carousel, which included a snap of Campbell’s throwback ad. “Top and bag from @LouisVuitton SS 2004.”

Related: Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Fashion Moments Through the Years Zendaya is the true epitome of a red carpet fashion chameleon. The actress never fails to impress Us with her fearless, jaw-dropping style. Over the years, her looks have ranged from cool menswear-inspired pantsuits to glamorous, curve-hugging gowns. The California native rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on the sitcom Shake It Up, […]

The post caught the eye of Campbell herself, and she commented several red heart emojis. Marc Jacobs — who served as creative director of Louis Vuitton at the time of Campbell’s campaign — also commented. “This just made my day,” the designer wrote in the comments section. (Jacobs, now 60, was appointed as Louis Vuitton’s creative director in 1997 and remained in the role until 2014.)

Zendaya donned the look after attending the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2024 runway show on Monday. The Dune star arrived at the event, commanding attention in a crisp white gown. The eye-catching number featured a plunging neckline that was equipped with zip-up construction. The dress was finished with gold chain straps and a cascading train, making Zendaya look like a real-life goddess.

She accessorized with metallic jewelry and wore her brunette locks bone straight. For glam, she donned rosy cheeks, sharp brows, a pink lip and dramatic lashes. Zendaya completed her look with a delicate pink manicure.

Related: Naomi Campbell’s Hottest Runway Moments of All Time Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell! The OG supermodel turns 49 on Wednesday, May 22, and we’re celebrating by paying homage to her illustrious career. The catwalk queen has been strutting her stuff on runways around the world for some three decades now, and, as you can imagine, there have been some pretty iconic moments along the […]

In April, Zendaya was announced as Louis Vuitton’s house ambassador. Along with the exciting reveal, Louis Vuitton unveiled a new campaign in promotion of its iconic Capucines bag, featuring Zendaya. In the shots taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Zendaya modeled the popular purse, which launched in 2013 and is named after the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines — the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Zendaya complemented the accessories with a skintight black mini dress in one shot and a white zip-up ensemble in a different snap. For glam, Zendaya wore her golden locks loose, down her back and donned dewy makeup — brought to life by Antoinette Hill.

In addition to Louis Vuitton, Zendaya serves as a Bulgari brand ambassador alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anne Hathaway.