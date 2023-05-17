Isn’t she lovely! Zendaya turned heads at the Bulgari jewelry show in Italy on Tuesday, May 16.

For the glitzy Venice event, the 26-year-old actress was unbelievably glamorous in a mermaid gown by Richard Quinn. The piece, which was made custom for Zendaya, featured silk velvet fabric, an off-the-shoulder construction and a corset bodice. The dress was completed with a flared hem.

The Euphoria actress was styled by Law Roach — who famously announced his retirement as “image architect” in March. The Chicago native, 44, has continued to work with Zendaya, curating her looks for photoshoots, red carpets and more — while also exploring other career interest like modeling.

On Tuesday, Zendaya’s gown was accessorized with a diamond necklace made in the shape of a snake. The glistening piece was equipped with green gems, complementing the Malcolm & Marie star’s chartreuse earrings. For glam, Zendaya rocked a smokey eye teamed with warm blush and a lined lip. She had her hair styled in a sleek updo.

“Last night was a dream,” the California native captioned a video compilation of the soirée via Instagram on Wednesday, May 17.

At the event, the Dune star posed with Roach — who sported a taffeta number by Dolce & Gabbana. She was also photographed with Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Hathaway, 40, shimmered in a hooded metallic dress by Atelier Versace that was made with a daring high-slit.

The Princess Diaries star and Zendaya made headlines in May 2022 when they starred in a Bulgari campaign video directed by Paolo Sorrentino. In the short film, the duo — who are ambassadors for the line — showed off selections from the brand while exploring Rome. “Accept Rome’s heartwarming invitation and search for joy and wonder in every moment, meaning beauty in the most surprising places — knowing that staying curious opens us up to an infinity of bliss opportunities,” Bulgari wrote alongside the clip via Twitter at the time.

Chopra Jonas, 40, meanwhile, commanded attention on Tuesday too. The Citadel star — who is also a Bulgari ambassador — showed skin in a magenta ensemble by Miss Sohee. The design featured an ab-baring crop top and a fitted skirt that was made with a cascading train. Chopra Jonas joined the Bulgari family in August 2021, sharing the news via Instagram with a celebratory post.

“There are so many things that drew me to this iconic brand, but what we connected on so organically is our mutual love for India and the beauty it has to offer … I’m looking forward to an amazing partnership and of course wearing lots of stunning jewelry,” the Quantico alum wrote.