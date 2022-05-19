Meet Kamy Kardashian! While attending the 2022 Hulu Upfronts on Tuesday, May 17, Amy Schumer debuted a new look inspired by TV’s most famous family.

In a video shared via Instagram, the 40-year-old comedian is seen wearing a Kardashian-like ensemble, which included a blazer, baggy jeans and heels. To top it off, Schumer had her hair styled in a sleek, high ponytail and wore acrylic nails, accessorizing with chrome sunglasses and hoop earrings.

“Kamy Kardashian for a day!” Schumer captioned the Instagram post, adding: “Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?!”

Schumer shared that she debuted the look to present at the Upfronts with her “new family members” Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Alongside the video, Schumer shared her pre-makeover outfit: a brown T-shirt, jeans and a backpack.

“I have legally transitioned to sign the bounty Hunter I guess,” Schumer concluded her post before thanking her glam squad.

While Schumer may not actually be a Kardashian, she is a part of the family’s inner circle.

The Trainwreck star appeared on episode 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered last month, to help Kim Kardashian prepare for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021. Schumer also raved over Kim, 42, telling Andy Cohen during an April interview: “[Kim] is a support system and I hope I’m one for her, too.”

Of Kim’s SNL performance, Schumer told the 53-year-old Bravo executive: “I think she did amazing … I said just talk to everybody like they are your friends and I think she took that to heart … She really followed her own advice and her own instincts, which is what we should all do, and she just killed it. I learned from her that night.”

Tuesday’s look wouldn’t be the first major fashion moment for Schumer. Earlier this month, Schumer attended the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, wearing a double-breasted black coat dress by Gabriela Hearst. She complimented the look with trendy cat-eye shades and black sandal heels.

Before heading into the event, Schumer told La La Anthony on the red carpet: “When Gabriela Hearst says she’s going to dress you, you put your Spanx on, right over your C-section scar and you get on that carpet, am I right?”

When asked how her ensemble fit the evening’s Gilded Glamour dress code, Schumer jokingly said: “Vibrator.”

Schumer reminisced on her Met moment on Thursday, May 19, sharing a photo from her fitting. “Fitting @gabrielahearst I miss us,” Schumer captioned an Instagram photo of herself in the black look.

Scroll down to see Schumer channeling her inner Kardashian: