Bella Hadid is at it again! The 23-year-old model spent another day working it — literally — in a tiny bikini.

On Tuesday, June 24, paparazzi pics of the brunette stunner were captured on set in Corsica, France. Wearing a super chic, black string bikini that shows off her enviable physique, Hadid strikes all kinds of sultry poses as she lays along the shoreline half in the water.

With her hair pulled back into a slick bun, her gold accessories enjoy full-display. This includes dangly earrings, chunky bracelets, an anklet and a sleek simple necklace. These touches nicely compliment the swimsuit, which has similar shiny embellishments on the bottom’s ties.

This set of images comes just a day after she and model gal-pal Hailey Baldwin were spotted lounging on a yacht in Italy wearing itty-bitty two-pieces. While Justin Bieber’s wife slayed in a thong, animal-print piece, Hadid rocked a low-rise tie-dye number that was totally high-fashion — just like her!

The younger Hadid sister has found a way to continue working during the COVID-19 pandemic, shooting all kinds of campaigns and editorials in the safety of her own home. However, this seems to be the first shoot she’s gone out for, so she’s taking all kinds of safety precautions.

For instance, when she and Baldwin arrived via private jet on Monday, June 23, they were both spotted wearing protective face masks with their off-duty traveling looks.

Keep scrolling to see Hadid kill it from all angles in a teeny black bikini.

