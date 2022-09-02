Kylie Jenner

Frankel started her review of Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics by saying, “Girl don’t do it. It’s not worth it.”

“This is Kylie Cosmetics Birthday PR Box,” Frankel said, expressing confusion over the $175 price tag. She then discovered that the same products in the package were “the same two products” found in the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Bundle, which retails for $58. “I’m confused. The [$175] one has a box that you’re going to throw away. This is going right back and being returned because it’s a scam.”

Frankel shared that she wanted to keep the less expensive option, however, she was stuck with both as Kylie Cosmetics products cannot be returned.