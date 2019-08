Jennie Garth

Two Teen Choice Awards, two bold color ensembles. Going for a very ’90s look at the 1999 awards show, the blonde beauty rocked an orange tube top with a high-waisted maroon skirt. Naturally she topped off the look with platform sandals, because what else would a teen star of that era wear? Then exactly a decade later she wore another super of-the-times trend in the form of a hot pink jacket dress with bright yellow pumps.