When it comes to wedding guest etiquette, there’s a fashion faux pas one should never commit: wearing white.

While the angelic hue is reserved for the bride, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have broken the rule — risking it all in the name of style.

Take Hailey Bieber, for example. The Rhode founder attended Stephanie Shepherd and record producer Larry Jack’s nuptials in June 2023, wearing a backless white gown. The floor-length number featured a skintight silhouette and a turtleneck. Bieber — who attended the ceremony with husband Justin Bieber — accessorized with a plush blue handbag.

Dua Lipa also dared to wear white at designer Simon Jacquemus and Marc Maestri’s wedding in France in August 2022. The “Levitating” songstress was a whimsical sight in the sheer snowy ensemble that was adorned with delicate flowers. The garment was made by Jacquemus himself, making Lipa’s fashionable sin a bit more acceptable.

While celebrities are often given a pass when it comes to their wardrobe, wedding etiquette expert Diane Gottsman exclusively told Us Weekly that there are a few exceptions to the law.

“Unless you are the bride, wearing white or ivory to a wedding is considered inappropriate … it sends a message that you want to be noticed,” Gottsman said. “The exception would be when the bride specifically asks her bridesmaids or guests to wear white … or if the wedding is taking place at a beach and has an all-white theme.”

This was the case for Solange Knowles when she married Alan Ferguson in November 2014. All of her guests, including sister Beyoncé, wore white ensembles as they celebrated the couple’s union in New Orleans. (Solange and Ferguson called it quits in December 2020.)

Cara Delevingne also wore white to sister Poppy Delevingne’s wedding to James Cook in May 2014. The supermodel served as a bridesmaid for the big day, donning a pearlesque dress with a ruffled hem.

If the bride doesn’t explicitly give the OK to wear white, Gottsman advised going with a different color. “Even when you want to wear white, refrain from calling or asking the bride because that puts her in an uncomfortable situation,” she explained.

While it’s not immediately clear if Bieber got permission — which we’d like to assume she did — keep scrolling below to see her look and other stars who have worn white to a wedding: