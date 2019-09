Britney Spears

In response to rumors that the singer went from blonde to brunette, she posted a video montage on Instagram showing off her new ‘do on September 4. She captioned the post, “Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!! 👠 Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark!!!!!!!” Her sister, Jamie Lynn, also recently dyed her hair brunette for her role in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.