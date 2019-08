Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star got the perfect end-of-summer hair color change thanks to celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee. The actress’ brunette strands were revamped with subtle, golden highlights. On August 14, Lee posted a photo of the beauty’s new locks on Instagram with the caption, “Too early to think color trends for fall?!!! Never! Meet brunettes new favorite color ‘Autumn Glow’ rich and warm with flickers of golden light!😍”