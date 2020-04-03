Jennifer Love Hewitt

The actress took to Instagram on April 1 to show off her fresh pink locks that she dyed herself using the Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Color Conditioner. Though many thought it was a filter, she posted some videos to her Instagram Story to clarify that it was real. “I had no idea if it was going to work. Hopefully Nikki [Lee] is not going to kill me,” she said. “But it’s fun! It gave me like hot pink highlights, which I’m kind of loving and it just felt like a silly fun thing to do.”