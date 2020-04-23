Mykenna Dorn Opens Up About Her Hair Insecurities After Removing Extensions

Mykenna Dorn

Though she may not be confident, we think the former Bachelor contestant looks stunning without her extensions! On April 23, Dorn shared a snap of herself after removing her extensions on her own while in quarantine. “Quarantine life really hit me hard today. My hair extensions were so grown out and needed to be removed,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “This was something I did not want to do. My hair has been something I’ve been insecure about for a while now. When I looked myself in the mirror without the extensions, I broke down. I truly felt that the long hair was what made me beautiful. After numerous texts and phone calls with my best friends bawling to them, they reminded me that my hair does not define me. So I wanted to hop on here and remind YOU that your insecurities do not define you as well. Own your beauty.”