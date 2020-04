Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star debuted pink locks on the ‘gram on April 28. In the video clip, she explained the reason behind her hair changeup. “Well, because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” she said. The mom of two captioned the post,”#quarancolor #roseallday (or until it fades out).”