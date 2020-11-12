CMAs

CMA Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

By
CMA Awards 2020 Red Carpet Arrivals - Carly Pearce
 Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock
19
10 / 19
podcast
Flash_600x338

Carly Pearce

In a shimmery green Retrofefe dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with Jimmy Choo sandals. 

Back to top