Talk about relationship goals. Eric Decker showed he is his wife Jessie James Decker’s biggest fan in the boldest way possible by wearing a T-shirt with her face on it to the 2019 CMT Awards.

The former NFL wide receiver, 32, debuted the Jessie-themed shirt for the big event in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5. The 31-year-old “Lights Down Low” singer stood beside him smiling, as she wore a light pink off-the-shoulder minidress.

Jessie, who dropped a sultry cover of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” on Tuesday, June 4, wed the Denver Broncos alum in June 2013. Together, the couple starred in the E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On.

Since tying the knot, the duo have welcomed daughter Vivianne, 5, and son Eric, 3. Jessie also gave birth to the couple’s third child, Forrest, in 2018.

While Eric is ready for baby No. 4, the “Flip My Hair” singer wants to take a breather before having another child. “I’m like, ‘Give me just a moment, give me a second,’” she told Us Weekly in May.

“He is just too funny. Because we’re moving, we have all of these baby things that we’re finding, like baby girl stuff, baby boy stuff, all the bottles, breast pumps,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, we can just donate those things or just give them to my sister because I’m sure she’s going too have more babies eventually.’ [Eric] was like, ‘I don’t think we’re ready to give those away yet!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Let’s talk about it,’ and I’m like, ‘No!’”

Jessie and Eric celebrated their eighth anniversary in March, which is a special moment that also marks their son Forrest’s 1st birthday. She commemorated the moment with a throwback picture of the couple on Instagram.

“We were introduced 8years ago tonight around this time. It’s crazy to think that this exact day was the day we were introduced, a year later got engaged on this exact day and little did we know it would be the day our last baby was born,” she captioned the post. “Love you so much @ericdecker …. thanks for reaching out to me that night and turning my world upside down.”

Scroll down to see Eric and Jessie James Decker at the 2019 CMT Awards: