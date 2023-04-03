Body-ody-ody! Megan Thee Stallion had all eyes on her at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The “Savage” rapper, 28, graced the red carpet at the Sunday, April 2, ceremony in her native Texas, wearing a figure-hugging blue gown by Defaïence. The floor-length number featured a high neckline, long sleeves and a mermaid skirt. The most standout detail of the ensemble, however, was the racy cutout at Megan’s waist. The sultry opening partially exposed the hitmaker’s bikini line and was finished a protruding white appliqué.

The “Captain Hook” artist complemented the garment with chunky white hoops, matching bracelets and snowy nails. For glam, Megan rocked icy eyeshadow, bronze cheeks and a lined lip. She wore her hair in springy curls, giving the outfit a retro feel.

Megan joins a host of A-listers who will be presenting awards during the Sunday soirée. Noah Schnapp and Travis Kelce are also slated to take the stage and announce the evening’s winners.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown were tapped to host the celebration, which is taking place at the Moody Center in Austin. The artists are also up for big awards. Brown, 29, has been nominated for Video of the Year for “Thank God” as well as Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. Ballerini, 29, for her part, is up for Video of the Year for “Heartfirst” and Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for the same track.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In addition to the awards, viewers will get to bask in a number of performances. Gwen Stefani is scheduled to join Carly Pearce for a duet. Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, is also set to take the stage as well as Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes with Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard and Wynonna Judd with Ashley McBryde.

In addition to getting the audience on their feet with her vocals, Underwood, 40, is up for Video of the Year for “Hate My Heart.” The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer is the most decorated artist at the CMT Awards, boasting 25 wins over her career.

Other high-profile country music stars up for prizes include Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and many more.

Keep scrolling to see Megan Thee Stallion’s CMT Music Awards look: