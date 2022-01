Jensen Ackles

In a January 2022 interview on “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum,” the Supernatural star revealed that he upped his grooming routine for his role on The Boys.

“I did not know I could grow a beard like that. I had more products for the beast on my face than any other part of my body,” he joked, noting that he stocked up on shampoo, oil, conditioner, balm, butter and wax.