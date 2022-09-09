There’s no slay like a couples slay. Through the years, Hollywood’s hottest and most beloved couples have brought their fashion A-game to the Emmy Awards red carpet.

Whether it’s a romantic debut or a sweet PDA sighting, we live for a coordinated lovebird moment. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade make stepping out in style look easy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, twinned in all-black ensembles at the 2017 awards show, and we’re still not over it.

The Being Mary Jane alum sparkled onto the carpet, rocking a black beaded cape gown that featured a sheer skirt from Zuhair Murad. The actress added even more drama with her low, textured ponytail. Wade, for his part, went for a classic suit by Maison Valentino.

Another standout couple moment came from Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in 2000. The Ohio native channeled her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, on the red carpet, wearing a feather-adorned dress by Oscar de la Renta. (The label has been a go-to brand for the Footloose star as she famously leaned on the fashion house for her 2014 Met Gala look.)

Her husband, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The duo got married in 1997 and share son James and daughters Tabitha and Marion.

Flash-forward to 2021, the red carpet was filled with #couplegoals.

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli, who said “I do” in 2017, unveiled complementary black and white ensembles. The Handmaid’s Tale star wowed in a tailored suit. Morelli, for her part, stunned in a one-shoulder polka dot dress.

Sterling K. Brown looked spruce in Tom Ford as his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, stole the show in a dramatic high-low black dress. (The couple also attended in 2018, with Brown sweetly stepping back to bask in his wife’s beauty as cameras captured her stunning champagne-colored gown on the red carpet.)

Keep scrolling to see the best couple style moments at the Emmys through the years: