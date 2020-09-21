What beautiful bling! Stars didn’t need a red carpet to wear their glitziest jewels for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards. Everyone from Zendaya to Jennifer Aniston to Kerry Washington dazzled in show-stopping jewelry that would rival any red carpet.

On Sunday, September 20, A-listers virtually stopped by the 72nd annual Emmy Awards in all kinds of designer ensembles. And to top it off, they wore the most glamorous jewelry.

Washington accessorized her sophisticatedly sexy Dolce & Gabbana look with emerald earrings and a matching ring from Chopard. While the earrings featured 45 carats of emerald cabochons with .92 carats of diamonds set in 18 karat white gold, the bauble had a huge 19.8-carat center stone that was also set in 18-karat white gold. Overall, the pairing was pure perfection.

Issa Rae’s jewels were almost as wow-worthy as her orange hip-hugging Sergio Hudson gown and voluminous ponytail. The Insecure creator stunned in Forevermark teardrop shaped diamond earrings set in 18-karat white gold with a white gold Forevermark marquise shaped diamond ring.

Then there was Julia Garner, who went for something a bit more fun, wearing a layered Chanel pearl necklace with a jaw-dropping hair accessory to match. Along with the pink silk Chanel dress, the Ozark star looked like a flapper straight out of the 1920s.

Keep scrolling to get a close-up look at all the flashiest, prettiest jewelry worn for the 2020 Emmys.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)