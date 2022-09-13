The 2022 Emmys … or Euphoria High? Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney dominated the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.

The former Disney star, 26, channeled Old Hollywood glamour with her outfit, wearing a vintage black ballgown from Valentino and Bulgari jewels. The Malcolm & Marie actress kept her beauty look low-key, opting for understated makeup and a black headband.

The 25-year-old White Lotus star, for her part, wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown decorated with a black and gray floral print and accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Euphoria is up for three awards on Monday: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Zendaya and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Sweeney.

The HBO show already cleaned up at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 3 and 4, winning trophies for choreography, cinematography, makeup and editing. Colman Domingo also took home an acting award for his guest performance as Ali, Rue’s sponsor in Narcotics Anonymous.

After his big win, the Zola actor, 52, gave a shout-out to Zendaya, calling her one of his “favorite scene partners” he’s ever had in his career. “We have such a connection, which is very deep and complex,” he told reporters after the ceremony. “It feels like we’ve known each other for many, many, many years.”

While the cast and crew of Euphoria had a joyful night at the Creative Arts Emmys, season 3 of the series is already shaping up to be controversial. Last month, Barbie Ferreira announced that she won’t be coming back for the show’s next installment.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” the New York native, 25, wrote via Instagram in August, alongside fan art of her character Kat drawn by costar Hunter Schafer. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. I love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Rumors about Ferreira’s potential exit had been swirling for months after her screen time in season 2 was dramatically reduced. In February, an article in The Daily Beast alleged that Ferreira and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson had a disagreement during filming that led to her walking off set. At the time, HBO denied any issues within the production.

One month later, the Nope star reacted to rumors of on-set drama during an interview with Insider. “What’s interesting about [season 2] is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” she told Insider in March. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it’s kind of, like, mundane little things.”

