Her princess moment. Zendaya modeled a classic old-school Hollywood look at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.

The 26-year-old wore a Valentino dress with Bulgari jewelry. Though she stars in the Valentino Pink PP Collection campaign, which will drop on Tuesday, September 13, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star went with a classic black ballgown, styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach.

Tony Medina — known for creating vintage hairstyles — used Hidden Crown hair extensions, Tangle Teezer wide tooth comb and Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils products to give her that soft, glamorous look. Her face was painted by makeup artist Sheika Daley with Lancôme products.

Zendaya is nominated for several awards with HBO’s Euphoria. She is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue, a teen drug addict. She is also the youngest executive producer to ever be nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Additionally, she also has two nominations as a lyricist (co-writing both “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired”) for the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics trophy.

The Malcolm and Marie star won the best actress Emmy in 2020, becoming the youngest performer to earn the honor. This year, Zendaya is nominated against Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh as well as Ozark‘s Laura Linney, Yellowjackets‘ Melanie Lynskey and The Morning Show‘s Reese Witherspoon.

Zendaya has long been a fan-favorite among fashionistas during awards ceremony pre-shows. She’s even helped boyfriend Tom Holland, who doesn’t appear to be in attendance on Monday, learn a thing or two about being well-dressed.

Despite dating a fashion icon, the British actor has admitted that he isn’t as much of a trendsetter. The trained dancer has, however, started working with Roach.

“Law is a very good friend of ours and he is slowly sort of breaking me out of my shell,” Holland said during a December 2021 appearance on Quotidien, a French talk show.

He continued, “I’ve never been really that interested in fashion. I very much go for comfort in my clothes. So Law’s done a wonderful job with helping me become more confident and comfortable in stuff I wouldn’t normally wear, so I’m getting there slowly.”

The Uncharted star added that he has a ways to go before he can win a CFDA Fashion Icon Award like his love. The former K.C. Undercover actress became the youngest person to receive the honor last November.

“Naaa stop it 😍,” the supportive boyfriend captioned a snap of her on the red carpet at the time. “An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this.”

The California native prefers to keep her romances relatively private, only publicly acknowledging her relationship with Holland after they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in July 2021, confirming years of speculation about their romance.

An insider told Us Weekly in July 2021 that the award winner “really helps guide [Holland] through the world of celebrity.” That started off with showing the Chaos Walking star learn how to handle fans recognizing him as he acclimated to fame and eventually moved into sharing Roach as a stylist.

Scroll down to see photos of Zendaya on the red carpet at the Emmys 2022: