Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Podcasts
Video
Celebrity Directory
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Podcasts
Video
Celebrity Directory
Photos
Food
Pets
Bachelor Nation
Reality TV
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Download Current Issue
Subscribe
to the magazine
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Emmys
Looking Back at the Wildest Emmy Looks of All Time: Pics
By
Us Weekly Staff
September 17, 1990
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
49
26
/
49
Dianna Agron
2010
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
The Wildest and Most Jaw-Dropping MTV Video Music Awards Moments of All Time!
Total Transformation: 15 Nerdy Nickelodeon Guys Who Are Major Hotties Now
Disney Channel Feuds: All the Network’s Biggest Stars Who Didn’t Get Along
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out