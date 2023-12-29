Your account
Fashion Trends That Need to Stay in 2023 — Unless You Follow These Tips

Trends to Leave in 2023
2023 was filled with fads.

From TikTok to the red carpet, celebrities, influencers and everyday people had Us learning and trying new things. We learned about quiet luxury and cottagecore while also being informed that pants aren’t exactly necessary when out and about. The color red was a big hit at A-list events and the “naked” trend reigned supreme for another year.

Menswear proved to be just as exciting as womenswear with stars including ASAP Rocky, Harry Styles and Jared Leto, sporting purses on the regular. When it came to makeup, Hailey Bieber taught Us how to be a “strawberry girl” and Kim Kardashian — plus Rihanna — proved the power of a pantaboot.

While there were so many trends to keep up with, a few had Us scratching our heads. Keep scrolling to see what to leave behind before 2024 — unless you follow these tips:

