Laura Dern’s Soft Smoky Eyes

Makeup pro Simone Siegl adorned the Marriage Story actress’ eyes with a “soft purple-bronzy smokey eye” to complement her printed gown. She used Giorgio Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 27 “as the dominant shade” then added Eye Tint in 42 to the center of lids and inner corners “to make them pop.”