Talk about a throwback! Former Mad Men costars January Jones and Kiernan Shipka celebrated the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards with an homage to awards seasons past.

Jones, 43, shared two photos of herself via Instagram in a red Versace gown with bold cutouts on the bodice: one taken at home and one taken on the red carpet in 2011. “10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits,” she teased on Sunday, February 28.

In an Instagram Story, the Last Man on Earth alum called the decade-old outfit her “dream dress” and joked that her love of sweet treats was “part of the problem” when it came to squeezing into the floor-length dress. “Also I had a child,” she added. (Jones welcomed her son, Xander, in September 2011.)

Inspired by her fellow Mad Men alum, Shipka, 21, followed suit. “hey @januaryjones I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago,” the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress wrote alongside a picture of her standing next to Jones in a plum velvet dress with a white lace collar at the 2011 event.

In a separate snap, Shipka donned the same look and sat with her legs crossed in the grass as she prepared for the Sunday night festivities to begin. Jones, who played Shipka’s mom on Mad Men from 2007 to 2015, reposted the pic on her Instagram Story with a heart eyes emoji.

The 2021 Golden Globes will look a little different than most stars — and viewers — are used to due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be kicking off the event from two separate locations on the East and West coasts, respectively. The former Saturday Night Live costars previously hosted the Golden Globes together in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“[They] have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions, said of Fey, 50, and Poehler, 49, when they were announced as returning cohosts in February 2020. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

Scroll down to see more of Jones and Shipka’s impressive fashion feat!