As Oscar season approaches, celebrities kicked off the buzzy period in their best-dressed ensembles for the Governors Awards on Sunday, October 27.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 11th annual affair was an elegant one with A-listers donning some of the most stunning looks we’ve seen all year. Everyone from Lupita Nyong’o to Jennifer Lopez to Charlize Theron attended the star-studded event in awe-worthy ball gowns and sparkly stunners.

Always a standout on the red carpet, Nyong’o wore a flower-print halter gown unlike any other we’ve ever seen, while J.Lo looked like a golden goddess in a shapeless satin frock that featured an oversized bow on the back for a little extra something.

Theron looked like a modern-day version of an Old Hollywood movie star, with a bowl cut hairstyle paired with a simply chic black and white outfit complete with a poofy white skirt and black crop top. Going for a similar esthetic was Dakota Johnson in a dramatic all-white silk skirt and top combo.

A major theme seemed to sparkles and shine. Though some kept it low-key like Awkwafina in her blush dress with dripping silver beads and Constance Wu with a more colorful and random assortment, others went a bit more dramatic with the glamorous details. For instance, Olivia Wilde dazzled in a plunging merlot-hued sequin-covered dress that was to die for and America Ferrera donned a gold and silver glitzy number.

To see the best 15 looks from the Governors Awards last night, keep scrolling.