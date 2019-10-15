Tinseltown’s leading ladies were out in their finest attire last night, October 14, for Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

The 26th annual gathering was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in L.A. and star guests such as Issa Rae, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie to wow both with their star power and their fashion sense.

As if that weren’t enough to make it a guaranteed stylish affair, honorees of the evening included Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Mindy Kaling, Natalie Portman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson.

Some stars kept it simple in little black dresses such as Paltrow’s single-shoulder number and Johanson’s halter-top frock. However, there were also lots of others who weren’t afraid to go bold — and we mean really bold.

Rae rocked a bright yellow floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and open back. She tied this sexy look together with Bvlgari diamond earrings and a long ponytail made for Pinterest. Jamil rocked a modern-day take on a retro pantsuit, which included ultra-flared trousers and a sparkly silver stripes. And Theron, who opted for something funky, wore a metallic blue pleated skirt with a cropped leather jacket that looks like the world’s chicest and coolest biker piece.

But our favorite may have been Zendaya’s menswear-inspired outfit, which incorporated just about every piece of clothing ever made. Seriously, everything. She layered silver and gray separates on top of one another, from loose-fitting trousers to a wrap midiskirt to a buttoned-up blouse with a sharp blazer and belt tied around her waist. It sounds like it shouldn’t work, but it totally does (just like everything else she wears).

To see these looks and more of the best ensembles from the Women in Hollywood event, keep scrolling.