Wigs and prosthetics and makeup, oh my! Now that Halloween has officially come and gone, it’s safe to say that the stars didn’t hold back for the holiday. They didn’t simply scoop up a costume at the store or slap on some fake blood — no, no.

Celebs called upon their glam squads and stylists to carefully curate a total transformation for the spookiest season. And while some looks were cute or kitschy, others were straight up spectacular. Because from wild-colored hair toppers to insanely intricate face beats, some celebs reigned supreme this Halloween. And we’re breaking down the best of the best beauty looks, below.

Kicking things off is the one and only Lizzo, who underwent a total transformation thanks to a dream team of makeup artists, hairstylists, body painters and nail artists. The 33-year-old singer became Grogu, aka Baby Yoda from Star Wars, for the holiday. From the prosthetic elf ears and the silver wig to her white eyelashes and yellow acrylic nails, it’s safe to say that you wouldn’t recognize the “Juice” singer walking down the street.

Lizzo, while perhaps the best beauty look from Hallo-weekend, wasn’t the only star to play with prosthetics. Lil Nas X transformed into the Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. With chiseled teeth and a nose that looked copy and pasted from the movie, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer took his look to the next level.

When it came to wigs, Kendall Jenner was the clear winner. The 25-year-old model had many costumes for her multitude of celebrations, but her latest was the Martian Girl from Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks. The Tequila 818 founder worked with hairstyle Jen Atkin, who also founded Ouai, to achieve a sky-high updo that was chic as can be. Then, Mary Phillips swooped in to master her retro glam for the evening, which was complete with a bright red lip and icy blue eyeshadow.

Alessandra Ambrosio also served up a hairstyle switch up. For a pary in Bel Air, she brought home her Crystal Queen costume with an icy wig that looked simply stunning. That’s not all though — she also added some bling around her baby blues. Makeup artist Kristine Studden placed rhinestones around her outer eye and across her décolletage.

To see these looks and more of the absolutely amazing beauty transformation from Halloween, keep scrolling. Because from Kim Kardashian’s space cowboy graphic eyeliner to Doja Cat’s orange wig, we’re rounding up the best beauty looks, below!