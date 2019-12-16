You can never go wrong with gifting a bottle of wine during the holiday season, but there are plenty more hostess gift ideas out there to show your love and appreciation. To help you find the perfect gift in time for your holiday parties, we’ve rounded up some of the best candles, creams, candies — and more fun stuff! — to add to your cart.

No matter who you’re shopping for, there’s a unique option for everyone. Hear us out: the host with the fabulous aesthetic will drool over a bouquet of Eternity Roses from Venus et Fleur, just like the candle-lover might scream over the Diptyque Feu de Bois Wood Fire Limited-Edition Candle. And if you have a friend or family member who loves champagne more than, well, anyone, a gift of 18-carat gold Mignonne Gavigan earrings will certainly do the trick.

If you’re looking to keep it simple, let Us suggest a few items that won’t break the bank. Take a trip to Sephora to pick up the nourishing Laura Mercier Tres Riche Hand & Body Créme Set or a luxe-looking candle holder from Bath & Body Works. If your hardworkin’ host frequents the Lush store to test out the latest and greatest new offerings, you might want to consider a pre-wrapped, curated set from the handmade cosmetics store.

Keep scrolling for a look at these haute hostess gift ideas and more! If you’re looking for some extra inspiration to complete your holiday shopping list, don’t forget to check out our luxury gift ideas, men’s gifts and adorable stocking stuffers!