The 2019 Met Gala Dress Alteration

Kardashian altered her Thierry Mugler dress debuted at the 2019 Met Gala, per the request of West. “The dress, initially, since I was wet coming out of the water, had nipples attached to it,” she said on an episode of The Real. “So, he was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times.”