Princess Kate popped in an elegant white frock while attending the Order of the Garter alongside Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The royals stood side by side during the Monday, June 19, event, which took place in London. The Princess of Wales, 41, looked radiant in her long-sleeved, high-neck white polka dot dress with a matching creme Starthberry Multrees Chain Wallet. She topped off her ensemble with a black hat that was adorned with white feathers and polka dot ribbons.

Sophie, 58, opted for a brighter outfit, wearing a pink floral dress and pink shawl. She finished off her look with a pink hat and carried a diamond-colored Strathberry Box Crescent handbag.

Kate and Sophie were later joined by their respective spouses, Prince William and Prince Edward, who were part of the Order of the Garter procession outside of Windsor Castle. The group then attended the annual service alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Order of the Garter, which is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in the U.K., takes place every June following Trooping the Colour. The ceremony was founded by King Edward III in 1348. This year, it featured Charles, 74, the Prince of Wales, 40, the royal family and 24 special members known as Royal Knights and Ladies and Foreign Sovereigns.

Kate’s polka dot dress is just one of many show-stopping outfits this summer. The princess — who shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William — stole the show on Saturday, June 17, for Charles’ first Trooping the Colour ceremony since taking the throne in September 2022. (Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son became the monarch following her death at age 96. He was officially crowned during his coronation in May.)

Kate arrived via carriage for Saturday’s festivities with her three children and mother-in-law Camilla, 75. The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a bold green dress and matching fascinator. Kate stood out in the crowd as most of her relatives wore the country’s traditional garb made up of red fabrics and blue accents.

While Kate has become a fashion icon over the years, royal expert Bethan Holt exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022 that “many of the things” fans see her doing style-wise are tricks “she’s learned from the [late] queen.”

“A lot of Kate’s love of skirts came from the queen,” Holt told Us at the time, noting that Elizabeth was “famously” known for not being “keen on women wearing trousers so much.”

