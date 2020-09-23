Celebrity Style

Kim Kardashian Is a ‘Balmain Barbie’ — See Her Look From All Angles

By
Kim Kardashian Is a 'Balmain Barbie' — See Her Look From All Angles
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
5
3 / 5
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Stunner

The loose curls at the end of her pony really add to the style.

Back to top