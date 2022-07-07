Laser Skin Treatments

The KUTWK alum opened up about using laser skin treatments on both her face and body in a February 2018 post on her website.

“For all-over skin radiance, especially on my face, Dr. Ourian uses his Cooler treatment,” Kardashian explained. She added that the technology had also proven useful for other skin issues.

“After breastfeeding North, I wasn’t happy with the stretch marks on my boobs, so I had the area Coolbeam lasered by Dr. Ourian. It made SUCH a difference,” she shared. “The Coolbeam lasers are the best for removing scars, stretch marks and skin imperfection.”