Lauren Bushnell has some big, big plans for her fall closet!

Stylish has the exclusive first look of The Bachelor alum’s ‘Love, Lauren’ collection by JustFab, which launched on Wednesday, October 16.

“The Love, Lauren collection is a collection from me to you. I love sharing what I’m wearing so I created a collection that truly embodies my style. I wanted it to be versatile and practical but incorporate some of my favorite fall trends.”

The soon-to-be-wife of Chris Lane told Stylish exclusively that her future husband is fond of her style. “I think he loves it! He’s so supportive of everything I do, which I’m so thankful for!”

Bushnell and Lane even contribute to each others’ fashion choices. “We help each other. Chris has great style and I do ask him for outfit advice – he’s always very honest!”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that the couple were dating and the “Take Back Home Girl” singer, 34, proposed to the former flight attendant, 29, in June 2019.

The pair has since moved in together and recently bought a house in Nashville. “The [JustFab] campaign is a take on my new life in Nashville. It’s been such an incredible time building my life with Chris in a new town,” she reveals.

The collection features everything including ankle boots, knee-high boots with animal print accents, chunky heels, sweater dresses, puffy coats and a fabulously chic skirt and jacket set. “What I love about this collection is that it’s really true and authentic to my personal style,” Bushnell dishes.

See below for some of our favorite looks from the collection.