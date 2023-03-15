These outfits are Blair Waldorf-approved. Leighton Meester showed off her style expertise alongside her husband Adam Brody at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, showed off her new bangs while making a rare public appearance with Brody, 43, who stars as the super-powered version of Jack Dylan Grazer’s Freddy in the DC Comics sequel. Meester donned a glittering gold maxi dress, which she paired with nude heels and a black clutch. The O.C. alum complemented his wife’s look with a sleek blue suit, matching his character’s blue superhero ensemble.

One of Hollywood’s more private couples, their latest public outing comes nearly four years after they made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of the original Shazam! film in March 2019. Opting for more casual looks, Meester sported a red and white patterned maxi dress, while Brody paired a maroon suit with a light denim shirt.

Back in November 2022, the duo — who share daughter Arlo, 7, and a 2-year-old son whose name has yet to be revealed — attended the premiere of another of Brody’s recent projects, the Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble. The Single Parents alum rocked a brown floral dress while the Ready or Not star wore an emerald suit by Paul Smith.

Having been introduced by Gossip Girl and The O.C. executive producer Josh Schwartz years prior, the actors got to know each other better on the set of the 2011 film The Oranges. Two years later, Us Weekly broke the news that Brody and the Country Strong star had begun dating. One year later, Us confirmed that Meester and Brody had tied the knot in a secret ceremony in February 2014.

The two became parents not long after, as they welcomed their daughter in September 2015, followed by their son in September 2020.

Brody opened up about the fast pace at which his and Meester’s relationship progressed during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cage Show.”

“My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating,” he shared on March 8. “That’s how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us.”

He continued: “I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed like a route I would go [down] eventually, and I was excited to when it came together [and] when I met the right person.”

In March 2022, Meester shared insight into her and Brody’s family life while chatting about her film The Weekend Away, in which she plays a new mother named Beth who works to solve her friend’s mysterious disappearance while on vacation together.

“I really was excited about playing a new mother who’s having a weekend away for the first time, which is the most exciting and really the most terrifying prospect when you have a new baby,” she told Cosmopolitan UK at the time. “I felt like that was the kind of character that I could very easily relate to, slip into and have compassion for. When I got the script breakdown it was like a 35-year-old with a 10-month-old and I was like, ‘That is exactly me.’”

