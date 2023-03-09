When you know, you know! Adam Brody revealed that marrying Leighton Meester one year after their romance began was a no-brainer.

“My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating. That’s how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us,” the O.C alum, 43, said during a Wednesday, March 8, appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.”

Brody continued: “I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed like a route I would go [down] eventually, and I was excited to when it came together [and] when I met the right person.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Thank You for Smoking actor got to know Meester, 36, on the set of their 2011 movie The Oranges, but the pair actually met years earlier when Josh Schwartz — who produced both The O.C. and Gossip Girl — introduced them.

“That whole [Gossip Girl] cast was eating at Canter’s [Deli in Los Angeles] and I lived at Canter’s for, like, my entire 20s. And I was leaving, and [Josh] introduced all of us,” Brody recalled during a March 2021 appearance on Anna Faris‘ “Unqualified” podcast.”

He added of Meester — who played Blair Waldorf on the CW series — “I had no idea whether she was a good person or not. And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn’t for, like, the first handful of years that I didn’t know her, just because, I don’t know, [her character on] Gossip Girl.”

The pair’s connection didn’t turn romantic until about a year after they filmed The Oranges. In February 2013, Us Weekly broke the news that the actors were dating. One year later, the Gilmore Girls alum and the Roommate actress tied the knot.

The twosome later revealed that they “occasionally” talk about the fact that their iconic teen drama characters ended up together in real life.

“Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day,” Meester quipped during a June 2017 joint Entertainment Tonight interview with her husband. “It’s good for a laugh. It doesn’t excite us, I think, because we’re just human beings … but it’s exciting to us that it’s exciting to you. It’s cool.”

The couple went on to welcome daughter Arlo in 2015 and a son — whose name the two have not publicly released — in 2020. The Monte Carlo actress gushed about Brody’s parenting skills during a March 2022 Access Interview.

“He’s everything that I imagined he would be as a father when we [first] decided to have kids. It is really amazing,” she shared.

Brody, for his part, called his wife a “heavenly creature” during his March 2021 “Unqualified” appearance.

“She’s literally like Joan of Arc. She is, like, the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and north star, and I just can’t say enough good things about her character. It’s crazy,” he said.