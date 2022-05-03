Dressing to the nines! Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and more of the Euphoria cast put their best foot forward on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

The 24-year-old White Lotus actress attended the iconic fashion event for the first time on Monday, May 2, and she certainly made a statement. Sweeney stood out in a white Tory Burch look to celebrate the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme — and her outfit took a turn once she hit the Met steps.

When the Washington native made her grand entrance, she was spotted in a flowing gown. As she climbed the staircase, Sweeney tore off her skirt and revealed a short, flirty frock underneath.

Last month, the Handmaid’s Tale actress opened up about scoring her inaugural invite to the star-studded night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. “It’s a rite of passage,” she told Vogue. “I’ve always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I’d be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it’s amazing.”

Sweeney was joined by her onscreen sister, Maude Apatow, who provided a stark contrast to the Everything Sucks! star’s angelic white outfit. Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann‘s eldest daughter, 24, posed in a sheer, black Miu Miu gown paired with a Cartier choker and dark lipstick.

For his part, the 24-year-old Australia native kept it classic in a Burberry suit.

Fans of the HBO drama were let down last month when Zendaya told Extra that she wouldn’t be attending the Met Gala. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies so I wish everyone the best,” she explained at the time, noting that her jam-packed schedule was keeping her from fashion’s biggest night.

Season 2 of the hit series came to an end in February, and the network renewed Euphoria for a third season that same month. “Sam [Levinson], Zendaya and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” HBO exec Francesca Orsi told Deadline at the time. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3.”

As the show’s rising stars reach new levels of success, it seems as though a filming schedule for season 3 hasn’t been nailed down. “I honestly don’t know,” Zendaya, 25, told Entertainment Tonight last month when asked whether it was true that Euphoria wouldn’t return until 2024. “There’s some executives that know better than me. You might wanna ask them. I’m gonna be busy for a while.”

Scroll down to see the Euphoria cast serving looks on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet: