She’s got glamour in her genes. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter, Carys, proved she’s a natural in front of the camera during a rare red carpet appearance.

The 20-year-old joined her famous parents at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, May 16. Unlike her mother, 53, who matched the carpet in a flowing, red gown with a long draped shoulder, Carys wore a delicate white lace dress featuring a deep V-neck and back cutouts.

Channeling her inner movie star, the up-and-coming musician — who performs under the name CZD — accessorized the look with a dazzling pair of diamond earrings, as well as a matching bracelet and rings. For beauty, Carys wore natural makeup and pulled her hair back into an elegant bun.

Douglas, 78, for his part, sported a classic black suit, white dress shirt and black bow tie. He looked as happy as can be while hitting the carpet with his leading ladies. (The Ant-Man star and Zeta-Jones also share son Dylan, 22. Douglas previously welcomed son Cameron, 44, with ex-wife Diandra Luker.)

Uma Thurman presented the Fatal Attraction actor with the event’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or, on Tuesday. Taking the stage to receive the award, Douglas was given a prolonged round of applause.

“Wow. What a hug. Thank you so much,” he said in footage shared via Twitter.

The two-week festival — which runs through Saturday, May 27 — will screen the Basic Instinct star’s previously unreleased documentary, Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son. The fil documents his struggle to build his own career in the shadow of his father, legendary actor Kirk Douglas.

While Carys’ appearance in France was a rare outing, her brother has often joined his parents in the public eye, Dylan attended the premiere of his mother’s Netflix series Wednesday in November 2022 and posed with both of the actors at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the following February.

In July 2015, all four family members were photographed together at the premiere of the first Ant-Man film.

When she’s not busy working, Zeta-Jones often shared glimpses into her kids’ lives via Instagram, Earlier this year, she praised Carys for her performance as Wendla in her college’s production of Spring Awakening. “She was just breathtaking,” the Chicago star wrote in March. “Congrats to the directors and the cast and crew ♥️.”

She even compared her Carys to her TV daughter, Wednesday Addams (played on Wednesday by Jenna Ortega), in a throwback video of the model looking annoyed during a school show. “I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months,” Zeta-Jones joked in December 2022. “Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤.”

