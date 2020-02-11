Millie Bobby Brown has a major new gig! On Monday, February 10, the Stranger Things star launched her first collection with Vogue Eyewear, made up of trendy shades and stylish specs everyone from teens to grandmas will adore.

The collection consists of eight styles (four sunnies and four vision glasses), available now in a variety of different colors to align with your style. Prices for the selfie-approved frames range from $111 to $170.

What’s super cool about the ‘90s-inspired collection is that there’s something fit for every personality. For example: the line features retro styles comprised of pastel frames, rectangular specs that look like they’re straight out of the coolest vintage store and shield sunnies fit for a fashion influencer.

Obviously, Brown is no stranger to cool fashion collabs. She released her second “Millie By You” collection with Converse last November, inspired by the 15-year-old’s passion for crafting and DIY projects. Her first one launched in July, with sneaks inspired by her love for whales and the ocean.

And, of course, the actress is the founder of her clean beauty brand, Florence by Mills. The brand launched in August and is available for purchase online and at Ulta Beauty.

In the rare case that you haven’t ditched Us to do so already, keep scrolling for a look at five of Us Weekly’s favorite specs from the new MBB x Vogue Eyewear collection!